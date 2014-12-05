Columbus Lions hosts toy drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Lions football team is hosting a toy drive Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Anyone who brings five canned food items and one unwrapped toy will receive one Columbus Lions season ticket.

The toy drive will take place at Locos Grill and Pub located at 1358 13th St.

For more information visit the Columbus Lions website.

