Uptown Columbus hosts annual Broadway Holiday and Christmas parade

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The holiday season is upon us, and so is the annual Christmas parade in Uptown Columbus.

The seventh annual Broadway Holiday Festival and parade was held Friday, and festivities ran from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Broadway's 1100 block.

Events on Broadway will include carriage rides, a visit by the Coca-Cola polar bears, lots of caroling and a holiday tree lighting; even Santa Claus was there for all those who have been nice this year.

There was a food drive held by Uptown Columbus and the Business Improvement District. Those who wish to donate can leave their canned food donations beneath the Christmas tree. Donations will be made to local shelters.

