Jury duty scam spreads throughout the state

(WTVM) – Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange says there is a scam spreading throughout the state.

The scam is centered on the idea that you're wanted for missing jury duty.

People call pretending to be with law enforcement or the courts. They will tell you there is a warrant for your arrest ask you need to pay a bond over the phone, but officials say if there is an issue you will be notified in writing to cal the clerk's office.

If you receive any calls like these please report it to the authorities.

