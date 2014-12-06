Gunman robbed Subway on Buena Vista Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a gunman who robbed Subway located on 3590 Buena Vista Rd.

The robbery took place on Dec. 5 at approximately 10 p.m.

When the officers arrived to the scene they were informed that a masked gunman came into the restaurant and robbed the business as well at three customers.

The witnesses described the suspect as:

light skinned male

medium build

wearing a dark colored long sleeve hoodie

dark blue jeans

dark colored mask over his face

armed with a sawed off shotgun

The gunman was last seen crossing over Buena Vista Rd.

The Robbery/Assault Unit was called to the scene and assumed investigation.

If anyone has any information about this crime please contact Sgt. D. Tyner at 706-225-4293 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400.

