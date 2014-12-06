Phenix City man dies from fatal accident

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A fatal accident took the life of a Phenix City man on Friday Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m.

East Alabama officials say 22-year-old Nathan McCart died when he hit a tree while driving south of Phenix City.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.

