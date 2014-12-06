Santa makes an appearance in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Children in Phenix City had the chance to eat breakfast with Santa Saturday morning.

The children showed up at the Central Activity Center this morning eating eggs, biscuits, milk and cookies with Old St. Nick.

This is part of the Phenix City holiday celebration. The kids were able to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and took pictures.

This year marks the 20th year of breakfast with Santa and the event is always the first Saturday in December.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.