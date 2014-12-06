Civil War Naval Museum hosts a Victorian Christmas - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Civil War Naval Museum hosts a Victorian Christmas

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Civil War Naval Museum is in the holiday spirit as they will host a Victorian Christmas open house going back to the late 1800's.

You can enjoy shopping, live music, Christmas carols, and cannon firing throughout this event.

The open house starts on Sunday Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.

The museum is located at 1002 Victory Dr.

