2014 Bowl games set for Georgia, GT, Auburn

(WTVM) - The 2014 College Football Playoff schedule is set, and the University of Georgia and Auburn University have their bowl matchups ready to prepare for.

Auburn will be playing the Wisconsin Badgers in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, FL on Jan. 1 at noon on ESPN 2. Wisconsin lost in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday to Ohio State 59-0 in Indianapolis. OSU made it in the top four of the inaugural College Football Playoffs, and will play Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Georgia will play the Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 30 in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, NC at 6:30 EST on ESPN. The Bulldogs, who at once sat at the top of the weaker SEC East, lost to South Carolina early in the season and were defeated by the Florida Gators on Nov. 1. They lost the SEC East for the second straight year to the Missouri Tigers, who lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship 42-13 on Saturday. UGA defeated the Tigers in Columbia, MO 34-0 on Oct. 11. Both the Dawgs and the Cardinals finished 9-3 in the SEC and ACC, respectively.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, following their loss to Florida State in the ACC Championship on Saturday, will play a solid matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Capitol One Orange Bowl on Jan. 3. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 29 in Athens 30-24 in overtime.

