CPD investigating alleged Waffle House robbery Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus police department is searching for an alleged robber that held up a local Waffle House on Sunday evening.

According to police, at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, units responded to the Waffle House located at 4301 Victory Drive, in reference to an armed robbery.

The responding officers were informed that a single masked gunman entered the business and demanded all of the money. After robbing the restaurant, the gunman fled the store on foot.

The witnesses described the gunman as a light-skinned male, standing at between 5' 8" to 5'9", weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds, wearing a Georgia pullover hoodie sweatshirt, black pants, a black mask and armed with what looked like a sawed-off shotgun.

The Robbery/Assault Unit responded to the scene and immediately started an investigation.

CPD is asking anyone with any information about this crime to please contact Sgt. D. Tyner at 706-225-4293 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.