Memorial service for conjoined twins to be held Thursday

In east Alabama a couple in Ladonia is dealing with the loss of two sons. The mother gave birth to conjoined twin boys who died Friday night at Children's Healthcare in Atlanta.The two boys Asa and Eli Hamby were born by C-section.They shared a torso, arms, and legs along with a circulatory system which is why doctors said that separation was not an option.

(WTVM) – The Ladonia couple who are suffering of the loss of their conjoined twins have announced the memorial plans for the twins.

The boys, born Asa and Eli Hamby, were born via Caesarian section on Dec. 4. The twins passed on Dec. 5, according to their parents Michael and Robin Hamby.

In an emotional video posted on the Hamby Twins Facebook page on Sunday, that funeral services for the twins will be held at Ladonia Baptist Church on Thursday at 6 p.m. Michael Hamby said the services will be open to the public.

The father said his wife is healing, but that their family is “emotionally and physically tired” following the tragic loss of their sons.

"Even through this hardship, God is good," Michael Hamby said. "He allowed a moment for us to see them, and he didn't have to give that to me – but he did."

The twins shared a torso, arms, legs and their circulatory system; there would have never been an option for the twins to have been separated.

