Nonprofit group to honor women who've lost loved ones in military service

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A nonprofit group in Georgia would be honoring mothers who have lost a child

In honoring Gold Star wives and mothers, The Wounded Heart Program will be in Columbus on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Columbus Technical College to recognize the sacrifices they've endured.

Fifty women from Survivors Outreach Services, the U.S. Army, will be honored with a new and inspiring look.

The Wounded Program is a production team of celebrity and top make-up artists, hair stylists, photographers and videographers who are dedicating their time to make these deserving women feel like a new person.

The nonprofit group also provides counseling and mentorship activities for families who have been affected by the physical and emotional adjustment of losing a loved one in the service of our community.

"It gives me great pleasure to offer these makeovers to the military families. As a retired serviceman, I witnessed tremendous loss and felt a connection with the families affected by loss. Providing makeover transformations helps give them a fresh new start - a new beginning," The Wounded Heart Program President, CEO and Founder Bobby Sampson said.

For more information about The Wounded Heart Program, call (706) – 221-9069, or email at woundedheartheal@gmail.com.

