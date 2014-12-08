Local celebs to star in Columbus Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'

Yes, that's right, that's News Leader 9's Jason Dennis as Mother Ginger for the Columbus Ballet's production of 'The Nutcracker." (Source: Jason Dennis)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Ballet's holiday production of The Nutcracker is gearing up for two big performances next weekend.

And if you're going to be in the audience, be on the lookout for some surprise guests.

News Leader 9's very own Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis are members of the cast, and are among the many local celebrity guests in this year's performance.

The performances will be held at the Columbus RiverCenter for the Performing Arts' Bill Heard Theater on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person, and parents may bring accompanying children free of charge.

The family-friendly show will feature more than 100 performers, a live orchestra and dazzling costumes and sets too.

For more information on the show, visit the Columbus Ballet's website by clicking here.

