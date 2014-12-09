Gov. Bentley awards grants to Russell Co. Crisis Center

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Robert Bentley is awarding more than $90,000 to a great cause in Russell County.

Gov. Bentley has awarded three grants totally $94,462 to help the Crisis Center of Russell County to continue to offer free, professional assistance to domestic abuse and sexual assault victims in the area.

The grants will allow the center to continue and maintain efforts to provide a 24-hour emergency hotline, counseling, weekly support groups and shelter for victims. The center also employs a part-time job specialist who assists the victims hone in on job training techniques and resume building.

The grant is administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

