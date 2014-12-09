Car caught fire on I-85

(WTVM) – Troup County fire chief confirms a mother and daughter were inside a car that caught on fire in Hogansville at approximately 10:20 a.m.

They do not know how the fire started, but they know it came from under the hood of the car.

The mom suffered from smoke inhalation, but both the mother and daughter they are expected to be fine.

First responders closed all southbound lanes on I-85 while they worked to put out the flames.

Traffic is now back to normal.

To see the video of the fire please click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.