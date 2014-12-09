Cedar Hills Package Store gets robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Cedar Hills Package Store, located at 4591 Old Cusseta Rd., was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 8 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

According to police reports, officer Jeremy Gilmer arrived at the scene and discovered four black male suspects entering the store with handguns and robbed the business at gunpoint.

Afterwards, Sgt. Willie Lawrence arrived and requested assistance from detectives and Crime Scene Investigators.

There were no injuries on the store employee.

Police did not provide description of the suspect; however they did take finger prints and surveillance footage from Cedar Hills Package Store.

This case remains under investigation.

