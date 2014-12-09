13 people ages 55 and up received certificates at Columbus Tech

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Students ages 55 and older from Columbus and the surrounding areas received a certification as customer service representatives through the Blended Learning Training Program.

This new program was launched in Georgia by the national nonprofit organization Experience Works. It offers older workers the chance to gain job skills that are needed in local demand jobs.

The graduation ceremony celebrated 13 students who completed a nine week course that blends training with self-paced tutorials, virtual classroom instruction, and peer-to-peer support.

All of the graduates are 55 or older, unemployed, and enrolled in the Senior Community Service Employment Program, which is operated by Experience Works in 114 Georgia counties.

Following the graduation the graduates had the opportunity to meet with several area employers with current job openings as part of the program.

The ceremony took place Tuesday morning at Columbus Technical College.

For more information on Experience Works click here.

