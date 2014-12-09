SPOTTED: Rapper Big Boi at Fort Benning

Rapper Big Boi was on post at Fort Benning on Tuesday to celebrate a family member's new promotion. (Source: Instagram)

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – The WWE aren't the only big names hanging around post at Fort Benning today.

Outkast's Big Boi posted on his Instagram page that he was on post to celebrate his brother's pinning and promotion to Staff Sergeant.

"Just pinned my lil Brother @bullydf at Ft. Benning! #Staff Sergeant! It was an honor #WEDF #Salute," the Atlanta rapper posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.