Phenix City Police search for 39-year-old man

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City Police need help looking for 39-year-old Reginald Short.

Short was last seen at his address of 203 12th Ave. in Phenix City, AL on Nov. 5, 2014 wearing a red shirt, black jeans and white tennis shoes.

He is African American with black hair, brown eyes, 5'4" and weighs 150 pounds.

Reginald Short was last seen assisting his family in moving into the residence when some items fell on top of him, causing a head injury.

He had a large lump on his head from the incident and refused medical treatment. His family says that after the accident he began to act disoriented.

If you have any information about Reginald Short please contact Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

