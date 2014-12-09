Muscogee County Sheriff requests 6 vacancies to be filled

Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr is requesting six additional Sheriff's deputies to add to his roster. He made the appeal before city council on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014 amidst pending litigation between Darr and the city.





Darr, along with three other elected officials are accusing the city of allegedly taking control of their budgets—reducing their bottom lines thereby hindering the functionality of their individual departments.



Darr said the additional positions are needed to help fill increasing demands created with an additional judgeship added to the bench in Muscogee County. "What it's going to do is impact the number of deputies I need at the courthouse, to work in the courtroom to provide security for the judge, it also adds an impact as for as the number of prisoners we are transporting back and forth from the jail to the courthouse."



The mayor said the jobs are approved existing position are require a transfer of funds, normally requested via email by department heads. Tomlinson summed up Tuesday's request to another example of what she calls a misunderstanding of the budget.



"We've actually increased the Sheriff's budget $400,000 from where it was in FY 14, so that's the type of confusion that has been so unfortunate and resulted in this costly litigation but indeed the six positions, I checked with the finance director before I stepped out here and the six positions the Sheriff is asking for are approved."



Darr would not comment on the pending litigation.





Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.



