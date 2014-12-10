Russell Co. resident named 'Army Times Soldier of the Year' in 2014

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Russell County Commissioner Chance Corbett will present a proclamation honoring Russell County resident Sergeant Thomas Block, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.

The award was given during an official meeting on Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 5, 2013, Sergeant Block was severely wounded while on patrol in southern Afghanistan on a mission to root out insurgents planning suicide bombing attacks.

Block has battled back from his wounds, learning to walk again and enduring many different. Block lost his right eye during the incident and doctors have rebuilt his ocular bone, his nose and his cheekbone, which is now fitted with a titanium plate.

Sergeant Thomas Block is stationed at Ft. Benning, Georgia, is a resident of Russell County, AL and was recently named the 2014 Army Times Soldier of the Year.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.