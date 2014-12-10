Columbus Regional Health sells medical buildings for $34.5M

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Regional Health sold 12 medical office buildings to Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real-estate investment trust.

"Physicians Realty Trust is an experienced, well-respected medical property ownership, management and development firm and experts in their field. We are pleased to have reached this transaction agreement with them," Scott Hill, CEO of Columbus Regional, said in a statement.

Columbus Regional confirms the total purchase price of approximately $34.5 million, which includes a combined 309,865 square feet in 13 total buildings

This partial sale closed in late November, and the 13th building is planned to close at the end of the year.

"Ownership transition of the medical office buildings enables us to simplify our business organization. It enables us to focus exclusively on direct patient care provided through our hospitals and other facilities," Hill said.

Locations of the 12 buildings in the partial closing are listed below:

1800 10th Ave.

1900 10th Ave.

2000 10th Ave.

705 17th St

920 18th St.

500 18th St.

615 19th St.

633 19th Street

1968 North Ave.

1942 North Ave.

2200 Hamilton Rd.

610 19th St.

The 13th building that is expected to close at the end of the year is located at 1810 Stadium Dr. in Phenix City.

