Johnston Textile Mill in Phenix City possibly closing in 2015

Employees at the Johnston Textiles mill in Phenix City got a written notice that the plant could be closing its doors in 2015.

"They've pretty much told us that unless they can find an investor or buyout that they will not be able to stay open for another year," explained Steve Smith, Phenix City's finance director.



The closing would put 160 jobs at risk of being eliminated and potentially shut the plant down permanently in less than a year.



"They've been struggling for a while," Smith said.



This comes as no surprise, since mills across the country have been struggling to survive for the last three decades. Johnston's biggest issue is profitability



"Most of the big textile plants that were here 20 years ago are gone," Smith added. "It's just a very difficult business. It's an international business. You have a lot of competition from low-wage companies."



Still, the mill could have a chance to continue operation well into the new year and beyond, provided that the company finds someone to help foot the bill for operation.



"I've met with a potential investor that might buy the company and we've worked with them. And hopefully we'll be able to help Johnston Textiles find somebody that can come in," Smith advised.



Phenix City plans to do all they can to keep the mill open since losing 160 jobs will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the economy for the tri-cities area. The city's already planning to partner with local job placement organizations around the area to develop jobs to get those who'll be temporarily out-of-commission back working as soon as possible.

