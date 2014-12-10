VIDEO: Stroller Moms 'Shake It Off' in dancercise video

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's a known fact that Taylor Swift's hit single Shake It Off will get anyone moving, and a group of moms did just that in a video posted to their Facebook page Tuesday.

The Stroller Strong Moms of Columbus posted their dance video, where they dancercise to the smash hit song and didn't let anything get in their way of grooving to the sick beat.

Even a little one tried to stop their groove, and was caught in the cross hairs of fitness and fun. He shook it off and was just fine.

"The Stroller Moms of Columbus finally got their act together and got down to THIS SICK BEAT," the Facebook post says.

The group is a gathering of moms to stay active during and after their pregnancies during fun fitness classes, where they can "SLAM" (sweat like a mother" and the kids can have fun with one another.

