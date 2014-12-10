Mizzou, UGA, Bama lead 2014 SEC Football Awards

Amari Cooper is the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, against West Carolina on Nov. 22. (Source: Alabama Athletic Communications)

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WTVM) – The Southeastern Conference announced its individual awards for 2014, and several notable players are being recognized for their good work.

Missouri, in the school's second year as a member of the SEC, have three awards this year. The University of Georgia is not far behind with two awards.

Alabama's Amari Cooper was named the 2014 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while Missouri's Shane Ray was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Cooper is also a finalist for 2014 Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded on Saturday. The junior wide receiver finished the regular season with 115 receptions, 1,656 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the nation in reception yards and second with reception yards per game and touchdowns. Cooper has also declared for the 2015 NFL Draft.

Ray is the second-straight player from Mizzou's defense to win Defensive Player of the Year (Michael Sam was a co-winner in 2013). He finished the regular season with 14 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

Georgia's star true freshman Nick Chubb was awarded the SEC Freshman of the Year. After having to replace star tailback Todd Gurley following suspension and then season-ending injury, Chubb carried the Georgia rushing attack. Chubb finished with 1,281 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, and is already running toward breaking several Georgia records.

UGA's Chris Conley was awarded as the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The senior wide receiver and team leader holds a 3.32 cumulative GPA and is set to earn his degree this month during Fall Commencement ceremonies. Conley has continuously been awarded for his great work in the classroom as a member of the SEC Academic Honor roll each year he's been at Georgia.

Other awards from the SEC include.

Special Teams Player of the Year: Marcus Murphy, Missouri

Jacobs Blocking Trophy: La'el Collins, LSU

SEC Coach of the Year: Gary Pinkel, Missouri

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.