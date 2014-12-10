Local celebrities compete in the 'Hughston Superstar Holiday Classic'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Hughston Clinic will host their ' Hughston Superstar Holiday Classic' on Thursday Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and News Leader Nine's very own Jason Dennis will be participating.

The game will be at Northside High School and it will be a five on five basketball game with local news anchors, radio host, doctors and community celebrities.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Children 5 years and under are free.

News Leader Nine's Jason Dennis will also compete with other local celebrities to win the MVP.

Whoever has the most likes of their picture on Hughston Clinic's Facebook page by 4 p.m. on Thursday will be announced the MVP at the game.

To vote for Jason Dennis please click here and like his picture.

