Marquise Shivers laid to rest Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Marquise Shivers was laid to rest on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes at the Sconiers Funeral Home.

Marquise Shivers was shot to death last week at a house party on 6th Ave.

The Columbus Police are still looking for Otis Perry in connection to the crime.

Perry is believed to have fired into a crowd when a fight broke out and severely wounded Shivers.

He died hours after the incident at Midtown Medical Center

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.