Hematology Clinic hosted Christmas party for pediatric patients

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Young cancer patients were able to enjoy a Christmas party this afternoon.

The Christmas party was on Wednesday at 4:30 at Hematology/Oncology Clinic located at 705 17th St.

The kids had a special visit from Santa, crafts and the Northside High School Volleyball team brought presents for the patients.

Each member of the volleyball team was given one child to purchase gifts for at the Christmas party.

"We thought it would be good to do something with the children and do something for the younger side of the community and just try to put a smile on their face and bring some presents in and some food and have a little celebration with them," Lindsay Johnson said, special education teacher and head volleyball coach.

The coach and team expressed the importance of spending time with the children at the clinic. They hope to spend more time with the patients in the new year.

