SEGMENT: New Columbus Postmaster General talks safe holiday shipping

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On our morning show Thursday, newly-installed Columbus Postmaster General Sandy Strozier of the United States Postal Service talks about how to safely ship and receive packages over the holidays.

The holiday season is the time of the year when holiday shoppers crowd the stores to get that perfect gift, but for all the procrastinators out there, keep in mind if you are shipping any presents this holiday, time is of the essence.

Strozier talks about how soon you need to ship your gift if you want it under the tree in time for Christmas.

The USPS has a list of mailing and shipping dates for customers to go by for making sure your gifts make it on time:

Dec. 10 - Priority Mail Express International

Dec. 15 - Standard Post

Dec. 17 - Global Express Guaranteed

Dec. 20 - First-Class Mail/Priority Mail (domestic)

Dec. 23 - Priority Mail Express (domestic)

They've also provided a list of holiday mail safety tips for the more than 150 million addresses they deliver to daily:

Always retrieve mail as soon as it arrives.

If you aren't going to be home to receive a delivery, send it to an address where someone is available to accept it, or have a neighbor pick up your mail.

Track deliveries online or sign up for email/text alerts with delivery updates.

If you don't receive mail you're expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.

Be vigilant during the holidays and report any and all suspicious activity to your local police department.

If you observe someone stealing mail, report it to your local police department, and then report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877)-876-2455.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.