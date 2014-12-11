Energy assistance closed for December; could resume in 2015

Due to extremely high call volume please call for heating assistance on Friday Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Enrichment Services Program, Inc. is closing its heating assistance line for the rest of December 2014.

The closure is due to no more appointment slots being available for services because grant funds have run out.

The community action agency says if they receive additional funds, they will make a public service announcement by Friday, Jan. 16, 2015.

