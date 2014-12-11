Liberty Theatre presents Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity"

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Liberty Theatre presents their upcoming production of Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity."

This production will be a gospel musical celebrating the birth of Christ.

The shows will be on Dec 12-14 and Dec. 18-21. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 4 p.m. The Liberty Theatre is located at 821 8th Ave.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Students, seniors (62 years and up) and military can purchase tickets for a discount price of $12.

You may purchase tickets in advance at the Liberty Theatre, Essential Oils Boutique located at 3740 University Ave. and Sugga's Restaurant located at 1112 18th Ave.

To purchase tickets online please click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.