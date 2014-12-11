Ellerslie FD to help with new Firehouse Subs grand opening

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new business is coming to Columbus and the Ellerslie Fire Department will help usher in its grand opening.

Firehouse Subs is opening a new location at 6563 Gateway Road in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

The fire department will help with the festivities from 11 a.m. to noon, with the restaurant providing sub samples, desserts and chances to win giveaway prizes.

The Ellerslie Fire Department will also have its fire truck on hand for kids in attendance to tour.

The sandwich chain has more than 845 restaurants in 43 states and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

