85-year-old man is found - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

85-year-old man is found

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Columbus Police Department) (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department found  85-year-old James Adams.

Adams was a white male, 5-feet-9-inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes and gray hair. 

He was believed to have gotten lost returning home from the store and was driving a red 2009 Ford Mustang.

James Adams was found early Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly