Muscogee Co. coroner releases crime report on Dylan Connor's death

Attorney William Kendrick said his client Brandon Conner, 35, has expressed his feelings about the awful incident that's happened to his son and girlfriend. It's a horrible crime he's now accused of committing.

The prosecutor in the case, Don Kelly, told the court more charges will be filed against the child's father, Brandon Conner.

New details in a double homicide case involving a Columbus mother and her son. The prosecutor in the case, Don Kelly, told the court more charges will be filed against the child's father, Brandon Conner.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has released a GBI crime lab report revealing the true manner of death for a 6-month-old boy who was killed late this summer.

Bryan told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles that Dylan Conner's manner of death was homicide. The cause of death was an inflicted violent injury prior to the home he was in being set on fire. However, due to the extensive burns to his body, the exact cause of those injuries is still unknown.

Dylan and his mother, Rosella Mitchell, 35, were found dead following a house fire on Aug. 21. Mitchell was found burned beyond recognition with stab wounds to her torso and neck.

The father of the child and woman's boyfriend Brandon Conner, 35, turned himself in to police on Aug. 26 following a murder warrant. Conner is accused of murdering the mother and son before setting the home they lived in on fire on Winifred Lane.

The night of the fire, Conner was pulled over by law enforcement and arrested for an unrelated crime. He was described as sweaty, nervous and covered in blood. A search of the Lexus he was driving revealed more bloody clothes and a knife.

Connor is now facing two counts of murder charges for their deaths.

