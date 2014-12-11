Department of Veteran Affairs attempts to eliminate wait times for veterans

(WTVM) - The leader of the Department of Veterans Affairs visited Atlanta, saying he wants health care facilities to do what they can to eliminate wait times for veterans who need mental health treatments.

Secretary Robert McDonald made those remarks yesterday during a conference for veterans who own small businesses.

Recent statistics from the agency reported an average wait time of 67 days for those seeking a mental health care appointment at the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System.

That period is among the longest in the country and has been criticized by U.S. Representative Martha Roby of Montgomery.

