Head coaches for South Alabama, Bowling Green excited about inaugural Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

The Raycom Camellia Bowl's inaugural game will be played in Montgomery, AL on Dec. 20 at 8:15 p.m. CST on ESPN.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) - With college football's postseason swiftly approaching, the press conference between the two head coaches of the newest bowl on the schedule showed that the newest bowl on the block will kick off bowl season the right way.

The inaugural Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, which will be played in the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL, hosted its head coach's press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The press conference featured University of South Alabama's head coach Joey Jones and Bowling Green head coach Dino Babers.

The game will be played on Dec. 20 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, and will feature the Mid-American Conference's Bowling Green Falcons (7-6, 1st place East Division) and the Sun Belt Conference's South Alabama Jaguars (6-6, 6th place). This is South Alabama's very first bowl appearance as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision, formerly Division 1-A.

Former Florida State head coach and college football legend Bobby Bowden will receive the first Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Legends Award.

Named for Alabama's state flower, the game was officially announced 2013.

The most valuable player trophy is named after Montgomery, AL native, Super Bowl winner and Green Bay Pakers legendary quarterback Bart Starr.

WTVM News Leader 9 is owned by Raycom Media. The game is also one of 11 postseason bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN Regional Television, based in Charlotte, NC.

