Phenix City Parks Department hosts Christmas carnival at Moon Lake

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Phenix City Parks Department is hosting a holiday celebration at Moon Lake Thursday Dec. 11 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For the celebration there will be a Christmas carnival that includes train rides, hay rides, live entertainment and a food court.

Santa will also be there to visit with the kids.

The admission is free; however activities and food will cost a small fee.

There will be a shuttle available to bring guests from the parking lots of Garrett-Harrison Stadium and Idle Hour Sports Complex to Moon Lake.

Moon Lake is located on Airport Rd. off Summerville Rd. and it is part of the historic Idle Hour Park.

Phenix City Parks Department encourages local churches, schools, businesses and civic organizations to help decorate the lake for the holidays.

If anyone is interested in decorating or volunteering please call 334-291-4719.

