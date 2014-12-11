2nd Annual MLK: 'The Dream Lives' commemoration - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

2nd Annual MLK: 'The Dream Lives' commemoration

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Mayor's Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity hosted the second annual MLK: The Dream Lives Legacy Commemoration on Saturday Jan. 17, 2015 at noon.

The event began when the city's sirens went off, which signaled community organizations and individuals to walk in a processional from four staging areas to the Liberty Theater in the heart of the Liberty District.

"This generation needs to have remembrances of MLK and the fight that he did," said run participant Patrice Riley. "This race is two part. It's to remember the dream that he had and also to continue on in the dream that we're having today." 

Joy Reid, host of "The Reid Report" on MSNBC, was the keynote speaker at the commemoration.

"We are excited to build on last year's highly successful inaugural MLK: The Dream Lives Commemoration," Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said. "We again expect a day that honors Dr. King's legacy in such a way that it's memorable and creates the interaction and unity among individuals that was the dream of which Dr. King spoke."

The purpose of the Mayor's Commission on Unity, Diversity, and Prosperity is to create a community where everyone is valued and presented with equal access to opportunities.

This is one of many events as part of the MLK Unity Month. To see the complete list of events, click here

