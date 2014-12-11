WWE to air 'Tribute to the Troops' special, 'Smackdown' in the next week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The WWE was running wild on Fort Benning and in Columbus earlier this week.

Now in an announcement made today, the pro wrestling entertainment company said when the episodes taped in the Columbus Civic Center on Tuesday will air.

WWE Smackdown will air on Friday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on SyFy. It will also feature the concert by country group Florida Georgia Line.

The special will be broadcast on the USA Network as part of WWE Week next Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

The episode will also air in an one-hour special on Dec. 27 on NBC.

