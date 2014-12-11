Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance presents the 150th celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation on Friday Jan. 1, 2015.The celebration will be held at St. James A.M.E. Church located at 3980 Steam Mill Rd. and the service will begin at 10 a.m.Rev. Dr. Sam Davis, pastor of Beulah Grove Baptist Church in Augusta, GA, will be the speaker for the event.For more information regarding this even please call (706) 682-6944.