Family Dollar on Buena Vista Rd. robbed by gunman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department Patrol Division responded to an armed robbery at Family Dollar located at 2111 Buena Vista Rd.

The robbery happened at approximately 2:46 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 11.

Once the officers arrived they were informed a lone gunman robbed the business and fled the store headed in the direction of 10th St.

The gunman was described as:

light skinned male

approximately 5'7" - 5'9" tall

medium build

wearing a black hoodie

black mask

black pants

armed with what looked like a sawed off shotgun

The Robbery/Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime please contact Sgt. D. Tyner at (706) 225-4293 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706) 653-3400.

