Suspect connected to 3 armed liquor store robberies in court Saturday

Columbus police are looking for three men who robbed a liquor store on Warm Springs Road, and they're investigating whether it's the same suspects wanted in several other unsolved armed robberies throughout the city.

Cedar Hills Package Store, located at 4591 Old Cusseta Rd., was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 8 at approximately 11:30 a.m. According to police reports, when officer Jeremy Gilmer arrived at the scene he discovered four black male suspects entering the store with handguns and robbed the business at gunpoint.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in connection with several robberies of local liquor stores.

The Cedar Hills Package Store, the Holly Hills Package Store and Papa's Package Store criminal attempted armed robbery led to the arrest of Gene Autry Bryer, 23.

The Holly Hills Package Store was robbed on Dec. 1; the other two were both robbed on Dec. 8 in a recent rash of armed robberies that occurred during the daytime.

Bryer will be charged with nine counts of armed robbery, one count of criminal attempt armed robbery, eight counts of aggravated assault, five counts of false imprisonment, three counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, five counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon - one count of theft by taking (Motor Vehicle), one count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Bryer will appear in recorder's court Saturday morning. He is currently being held in Muscogee County Jail.

