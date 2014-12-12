Phenix City Fire Department puts out early morning fire Friday

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City Fire Department confirmed that they had a preliminary report of heavy fire at a building.

PC Fire Chief Kris Kennedy told News Leader 9's Tyrone McCoy, the fire call came in at 4:10 a.m. Friday morning at a structure at 305 20th Street, just off 4th Avenue. The fire was coming out of the rear of the structure, and coming through the roof.

The fire was under control by 4:44 a.m., but has not been cleared as of yet.

The building sustained severe damage, but there were no reports of injuries.

The building was vacant and up for sale.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

