Krispy Kreme celebrates 'Days of the Dozen' Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Today marks Krispy Kreme's "Day of the Dozens" which allows customers to buy one dozen original glazed doughnuts and get another dozen for free.Krispy Kreme only has this deal once a year and it will be happening all day on Friday Dec. 12. from 9 a.m. until midnight.

"#DayOfTheDozens is here! Buy a dozen Original Glazed, get a dozen Original Glazed free all day today," Krispy Kreme tweeted Friday morning.



In Columbus, Krispy Kreme is located at 6761 Veterans Pkwy.

The coupon is available online and you can print them off or show it on your mobile device.



Click here to receive the coupon.



