United Way attempts to raise $7M for charities

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – United Way had a final campaign report meeting that included reports from all campaign cabinet members and the Loaned Executives on Friday Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers, dressed as their favorite superhero, were trying to raise $7 million for numerous charities in the area.

United Way raised $6 million for numerous charities in the area.

Sallie Martin, 2014 Campaign Chair, says that pledges are needed or they could fall short.

Martin says that the United Way is at approximately 86 percent of the campaign and they are projecting about $100,000 deficit.

United Way needs your help to meet their campaign goal.

If you would like to donate to the United Way please click here.

