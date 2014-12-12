Robotics workshop held at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Robotics Explorer Workshop was held at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy Friday morning.

Dimon Elementary Magnet Elementary was recognized as being the recipient of the 2014 Let's Grow Award and they received a Robotics Explorer Workshop valued at $2,300.

Organizers of the workshop says it is a part of the 2014 "Let's grow STEM" initiative.

At the workshop, 150 students learned how simple machines are combined to create complex mechanisms.

Students also designed a machine with LEGO techniques building elements to achieve a specific function.

They worked individually to program a LEGO Mindstorms robot to achieve its various programming challenges.

