Ludy family appears on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

Ludy family appears on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus family known for their grand and amazing holiday home decorations was featured on an ABC show on Monday, December 15.

The Ludy family of Columbus was featured on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Their appearance came in the second hour of the program, that aired at 9 PM.

The family took the time to speak the News Leader 9'S Tesia Reed on Dec. 8 to talk about their experience and why the holiday tradition has spanned three generations of their family.

The winner of the competition received $50,000.

