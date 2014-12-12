VIDEO: NASA interns get 'All About That Space' for Orion flight

HOUSTON (WTVM) - The successful test flight of the Orion test flight last week motivated several NASA interns at Mission Control in Houston breaking it down for space exploration with their spin on a pop hit.

Several Pathway Interns at NASA's Johnson Space Center had some fun with Meghan Trainor's All About That Bass with their own version, entitled All About That Space.

Meant to highlight the great work of the interns at the famous space exploration site, the video is to help keep the excitement of the successful testing of a spacecraft that could take a human to Mars abuzz.

And from the looks of these interns and the Orion's success, that have "all the right space in all the right places."

Orion made its successful launch on Dec. 5 after being scrubbed on Dec. 4.

