Muschamp to be introduced as next Auburn DC on Saturday

(WTVM) - Former Florida Gators head coach Will Muschamp has reportedly accepted the job as defensive coordinator at Auburn University, according to multiple media reports Friday.

Muschamp will be formally introduced during a 10:30 a.m. CST press conference Saturday morning in Auburn. Contract terms have not been made specific, but reports indicate it's a three-year deal worth between $1.6 million and $1.8 million.

In his first head coaching job, Muschamp went 28-21 in four seasons as the Gators head coach. Prior to Florida, he was the defensive coordinator at the University of Texas from 2008 to 2010.

Muschamp and UF announced that he would no longer be the coach on Nov. 16 following a 23-20 home loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Muschamp was a graduate assistance at Auburn in 1995 and was the defensive coordinator from 2006-2007. He played college football at the University of Georgia in the early 11990'sas a walk-on defensive player.

There were also reports that Muschamp had interviewed for the vacant head coaching position for the University of Houston.

Auburn fired their previous defensive coordinator, Ellis Johnson, on Nov. 30.

