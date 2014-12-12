3rd grade student receives gift of a new hand - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

3rd grade student receives gift of a new hand

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A third grade student at Wynnton Arts Academy was born missing her left hand and with the help of her classmate's father and third grade class she received the gift of her very own mechanical hand.

Mr. Tankersley, who works for the Coca Cola Science Center at Columbus State University, was working on a project that involved designing a mechanical hand for a child for an organization called Enabling our Future, which matches students with a need to a financial donor.

While he was working on this project Mr. Tankersley continued to think of his son's classmate, Parris, who was without hand.

With help and support from Mr. Tankersley, CSU Coca Cola Space Science Center and Enabling our Future, Tankersley was able to build a new hand for Parris.

He also shared the process with Mrs. Swafford's third grade class as a learning experience.

The third grade class and family of Parris Ortiz have been learning about the 21st Century products, tools used for 3-D modeling, along with measuring and fitting processes of this project.

"Basically what we did was Mr. Tankersley got with their teacher Ms. Swafford and asked if they could turn this into a hand project so that the class would be familiar and aware," Latala Cofield-Ortiz stated, Parris' mom.

On Friday Dec. 12 Parris was presented with her new hand and the classroom received firsthand experience on the process that was rigorous, relevant, and highly connected to science, math and technology.

The students and adults were excited for Parris to receive a special gift, her new hand.

