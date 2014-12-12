Dexter Elementary School celebrates cultural diversity

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dexter Elementary School hosted their first "Street Heritage Fair" on Friday.

This event celebrated cultural diversity in the school where students in grades third through fifth researched their cultural backgrounds and prepared presentations about their heritage.

A few of the countries, regions, and cultures included Northeast Africa, Haiti, Russia, Micronesia, Slovakia and several others.

There was music, food samples and artifacts on display for each region.

Students and parents received a "passport" that led them on a scavenger hunt. When they answered a question right, they received a stamp from the student who made the presentation.

This was a unique learning experience for both the students and parents.

